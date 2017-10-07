Govt to set up more facilities: Sports Min

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government will come up with more initiatives to encourage the growth of football in the state, Sports Minister A C Moideen said here on Friday. After inaugurating the valedictory function of the Ball Run and Torch Rally held in connection with the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the minister said the state will ensure facilities for training, hostels for players and other infrastructure.“We have already launched the preliminary steps for setting up a football academy in Kozhikode. A total of 50 acres near the Calicut University has already been identified for the purpose,” he said.



Moideen said Kerala is one of the states which has contributed some talented footballers to the national team.“Football fans in Kerala had already imbibed the spirit of the football World Cup. We should make sure their excitement is maintained as such, even after the World Cup. For this, the government will ensure facilities for scientific training,” said the minister.Hibi Eden MLA said the practice grounds modified as part of the World Cup preparations should be used for the growth of football. “If we effectively utilise the infrastructure readied for the World Cup, we will be able to raise the standard of football in Kerala,” he said.

The Ball Run - which began from Kaliyikkavila in Thiruvananthapuram - and the Torch Rally - which began from Kasargod - on October 3, reached the city at 6.30 pm. The rally organised by the Kerala State Sports Council was accompanied by traditional art forms, including pulikali, chendamelam and kalarippayattu. KSSC president T P Dasan, vice-president Mercy Kuttan, Ernakulam District Sports Council president Sakkeer Hussain and senior footballers also spoke.

Moideen also handed over the prize for the district which scored the most number of goals in the One Million Goals campaign to T P Dasan, with Kozhikode getting the first prize after scoring 3,36,746 goals. Kozhikode is also the Corporation which scored the most number of goals in the campaign while Feroke came first among the Municipalities. Chengala in Kasargod emerged first among panchayats while Kozhikode West Hill Government Engineering College stood first among educational institutions.

The representative of Best of India handed over the certificate for Kerala, for scoring 18 lakh goals, to Moideen.