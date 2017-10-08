Home States Kerala

CPM trying to forge alliance with Congress: Dharmendra Pradhan

 The CPM is trying to forge an alliance with the Congress to fight the BJP, alleged Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Saturday.

Published: 08th October 2017 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2017 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The CPM is trying to forge an alliance with the Congress to fight the BJP, alleged Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Saturday. “No one can stop the growth of the BJP in Kerala. Our party workers in Kerala are getting more support  from across the country and the CPM leadership will have to answer for the political killing of BJP workers in the state”, he said.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating a public reception accorded to the ‘Jana Raksha Yatra’ led by BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan at Muthalakkulam ground. Launching an indirect attack on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, the minister said a youth from a ‘great family’ in the country has become jobless after Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister of the country.

“When a man who once sold tea at a railway station to eke out a living becomes the Prime Minister of the country, someone feels it awkward. This Congress leader cannot survive without power. Facing ‘unemployment’, this man accuses the BJP and the Modi Government of intolerance. He wants to get back to power”, he said.

