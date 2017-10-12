Poetic justice for CPM, Pinarayi

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM which once drew wide flak from across the board over a ‘failed’ day-night stir, including from within the Left, has finally got it right on the solar front. Pinarayi Vijayan, then tagged as the failed commander of what was later termed as an ‘adjustment’ strike now seems to have had the last laugh. In a way, it’s poetic justice as well as a political victory for Pinarayi Vijayan who as the CPM state secretary had led the Solar strike in front of the Secretariat demanding the resignation of Oommen Chandy in August 2013. On Wednesday, the very same leader had the opportunity to order investigations against a slew of leaders, including Chandy, in his capacity as the Chief Minister.

The findings of the Solar Commission appointed by the Chandy Government has proved the CPM right. Referring to the LDF agitations Pinarayi said: “The UDF Government announced that the Commission’s terms of reference would be finalised after consulting the Opposition parties, based on which the LDF too had pitched in with its suggestions. Soon, however, violating the assurance, the UDF Government had then gone on to declare the terms of reference in a downright unilateral manner.”

When the CPM abruptly called off its indefinite siege of the Secretariat following the then UDF Government’s decision to go for a judicial probe, it was Pinarayi who had to bear the brunt of the brickbats that were subsequently hurled. Just four years down the lane, the same Judicial Commission appointed by Oommen Chandy has indicted him, serving justice on a platter. The Solar Commission’s findings have vindicated each of the slogans raised at the Left stir, said CPM state secretariat Anathalavattom Anandan. “The new developments in the Solar scam will be a major setback to the Congress at the national level too. When the Left Front launched its agitation and later called off the stir, there were widespread criticism. Now what will they say?” he asked.

The CPM feels that with the solar report coming out nailing the most powerful Congress politician in the state, it could well lead to the weakening of the UDF too. “If the BJP is efficient enough to seize the opportunity, it could even replace the Congress in the state in the long run. At the national level, the saffron party may well use this to counter the Congress over bribery charges,” said a senior CPM leader.

Determined to make maximum out of the opportunity, the CPM has demanded that Congress leaders named in the commission report should stay away from the positions they are holding now. The commission report, in a way is a reply to those who termed the LDF agitation an adjustment strike, said the CPM.

Consistent fight by Left

T’Puram: It was a consistent fight by the Left that ensured that the solar issue remained in spotlight. In June 2013, soon after the issue came up, the then Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan raised the issue in the Assembly. Two days later, the Opposition moved an adjournment motion. In August, the LDF launched the day-and-night stir. Later campaign marches were taken out. An indefinite siege of the Secretariat was initiated on August 12. Lakhs of cadre along with senior leaders took part in the agitation.

However, the strike was called off after the government announced its decision to appoint a judicial commission. The order appointing the Commission was issued in October 2013. The witness deposition lasted for around two years. During a marathon deposition and evidence collection, the Commission questioned the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy for about 14 hours in January 2016. The Commission collected evidence from 214 witnesses and verified as many as 812 documents. The Commission finally submitted its report in September 2017.