Ready to take on Shah’s challenge, says Kodiyeri

The Left Front is ready to take on Amit Shah’s challenge on developmental indices, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Published: 19th October 2017 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2017 11:20 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Front is ready to take on Amit Shah’s challenge on developmental indices, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Countering the BJP president’s charges of political murders in Kerala, Kodiyeri said the Left does not intend to compete with the BJP on political violence.

Continuing with trading of charges and counter charges, the CPM state chief  said the RSS should reply on the political killings in the state. Taking a dig at the BJP, the CPM leader said Shah had come to Kerala as a lion but returned as a mouse. “Shah has been trying to preach peace while immersed in murderous politics. It’s like a wild tiger attempting to become a kingfisher,” Kodiyeri said.  Instead of creating provocation like BJP leaders, the CPM will counter it with public resistance. With the hate campaign unleashed by the BJP in the state, the party has been exposed in Kerala.

Taking up Shah’s challenge for a developmental debate, Kodiyeri urged the BJP national president to clarify whether any of the BJP-ruled states match Kerala on development indices. “Are any of the BJP’s model states like Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh better than Kerala in any of the sectors? We are ready to compete with the BJP on development; But we don’t intend to  compete on political violence,” Kodiyeri further said. Listing out each and every allegations raised by Shah, Kodiyeri said, in fact it’s the RSS which should reply to political murders in the state. Even while the yatra was on, CPM, CPI and Congress workers were attacked by the RSS in 56 places in the state.

“The BJP was able to hold a Jana Raksha Yatra in Kerala. Will BJP let CPM or any other party to hold such a march in BJP-ruled states? The BJP has been taking out protests towards CPM’s Delhi headquarters for some days. Is it the way to deal with political opponents?” Kodiyeri asked.

Kodiyeri termed Amit Shah’s charges on the delay in further action on Solar report ‘absurd’. The BJP has been taking a soft stance towards Congress as it wants an anti-CPM front. Responding to questions, Kodiyeri said the government is looking into legal aspects before issuing the orders for probe in the Solar scam, as it wants the orders to be fool-proof .

Referring to Shah’s statement on an accused in a murder case becoming CPM’s  office-bearer in Palakkad,  Kodiyeri said the CPM hasn’t taken any decision not to make accused in cases as party’s office-bearers.

