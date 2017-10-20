Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged to clarify stand on Pope’s visit

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Wadakkancherry MLA Anil Akkara has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to clarify his stand on the undue delay in the Centre granting its nod for Pope Francis to visit the country. The Chief Minister was also asked to emphasis the importance of hosting the Pontiff in the country. Anil Akkara said it has emerged Pope Francis had expressed his wish to visit India and there had been correspondence between the Vatican and New Delhi in this regard.

While countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar had already granted permission for the papal visit, it is really unfortunate the Cente is yet to grant permission to Pope Francis to visit the country. Akkara said the Chief Minister, who has taken an uncompromising stance against communal forces, is yet to come out with his stance on the issue and convey the same to the Centre.

The state is home to a strong Christian population and they will be delighted to host the Pontiff who has been encouraging people belonging to all sections of society. Hence, it is all the more crucial for the Chief Minister to come clean on the issue.