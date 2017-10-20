Dissent over taking further legal advice on solar report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meet reportedly witnessed certain differences of opinion over the move to take further legal advice on the solar report. While some ministers felt that seeking further opinion would be a setback to the government, the Chief Minister decided to go ahead with the decision ignoring criticisms.

While A K Balan pointed out that seeking further legal opinion would be a setback to the government, ministers from LDF allies E Chandrasekharan and Mathew T Thomas were also of the view of that the government action in this regard should be fool proof. Otherwise, it could be a setback to the government, they said. Soon after the government announced its decision to seek further legal advice, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy came up pointing that there were lapses from the part of the government’s initial action.