'Self-financing institutes are concentration camps': Kerala student Jishnu Pranoy's mother approaches SC for CBI probe into son's death

By Online Desk

The mother of Jishnu Pranoy, who died under mysterious circumstances in Kerala's Nehru College, has approached the Supreme Court to intervene and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The police still haven't found out cause of death of the first-year engineering student in the college, which happened almost nine months ago.



According to a report in LiveLaw.in, the mother, Mahija, in her Intervention Application, filed through Advocate Jaimon Andrews, has said she has lost trust in the Kerala Police, and the way they have carried out the investigation around her son's death. She highlights that even though there is enough proof of the involvement of the management in tarnishing the evidence, the police still haven't been able to link them to the death of her son, Jishnu.



The disappointed mother accuses the police of incompetence in getting to the bottom of the problem even after nine months. The application submitted by her expressed that the police have called it a suicide and are reluctant to explore the possibility of a murder.



“It is further submitted that there are several issues that have been give a miss by the investigating team of the Kerala Police..In such a scenario, there is high possibility that Jishnu was murdered in the 'torture room' and subsequently hanged to mislead the investigation,” Mahija, says in the application.



Jishnu Pranoy's mother takes the issue head-on and says that the problem is even bigger than the death of her son being a murder or a suicide. She says self-financing institutes are 'concentration camps' where the management goes beyond the usual means of punishment to actually torture the students severely.



While her son is dead, she hopes that it would save many others from the clutches of the self-financing institutions that have 'torture rooms' kept especially to target students who speak against the institution and voice their demands.



Emphasising on the need for a CBI probe, Mahija says that she has a serious concern over the fact that the investigation has taken too long and is not going in the right direction and there is a high chance that the evidence would be tampered with and the witnesses influenced into refraining from telling the truth. She has therefore asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the instant Special Leave Petition and hand over the investigation to the CBI, from here on.