PUCL seeks CBI inquiry into encounter of Maoists in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged encounter of two Maoists at the Unakkappara region of Karulai forests in Malappuram on November 24, 2016.

P A Pouran, the general secretary of PUCL, Manjeri, filed the petition, in which he said the police had not registered any case till date despite his complaint. The cops’ version is they had to fire at the Maoists in retaliation as self-defence when the latter fired at them.

Not registering the FIR against guilty police officers despite a written complaint was in violation of the guidelines issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and also in violation of the directives issued by the Supreme Court in encounter cases. The police had registered an FIR at Edakkara police station, Malappuram, claiming on the day, 12 unnamed Maoists fired at a police party engaged in a combing operation in the forest.

“There was no injury or scar on any of the members of the Thunderbolt force, involved in the ‘encounter’ which casts serious doubts on the police version. There is nothing to show there was cross-firing between the police and Maoists. Even after six months, investigation into the crime registered against the Maoists has not progressed an inch,” the petition said.

A ministerial enquiry into the Maoists’ killings was also ordered. Its report is awaited. “With regard to the mysterious circumstance in which the two Maoists were killed and the stubborn attitude of the authorities in not taking any action against the guilty police officers who brutally gunned down the Maoists, it is highly necessary to investigate the killing by an independent agency,” the plea stated.