Three youths arrested from Kannur for IS links were suspects in another case

KOCHI: The three arrested youths from Kannur on Wednesday were suspects in an NIA case registered in New Delhi in which another native of that district was arrested by Delhi Police after Turkey deported him in July this year.

NIA officers said intelligence agencies and state police were well informed about the three persons who were deported along with Shahjahan Velluva Kandy, who is currently in the custody of NIA, New Delhi Unit, as part of the probe.

According to an NIA officer, in the case registered in New Delhi, Kannur native Shajahan and two others from Tamil Nadu are the accused.

“The three arrested persons from Kannur were suspects in that case. The intelligence agencies and State Police were well aware of these persons after they were deported from Turkey in July this year,” NIA official said.

NIA is currently interrogating Shajahan after getting him in custody for five days with the permission of the court in New Delhi. “Shajahan had attempted to join IS in Syria twice. Once he travelled to Turkey with two guys arrested by Kerala Police in June, 2016. Later he travelled with the third arrested person in 2017 after forging the passport. Since he frequently made attempts to join the IS, he was arrested soon after his arrival at New Delhi. These youths were under the surveillance of intelligence agencies and state police,” NIA officer said.

NIA is likely to take over the case registered in Kannur district which paved way for the arrest of the three persons. “Based on an evidence analysis by our prosecutors, a decision would be taken over taking over the probe. The case registered in Kannur and in New Delhi are of same nature. In both cases, same aspects and same persons are facing probe,” the NIA officer said.