THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the BJP state leadership is yet to be informed about the induction of party national executive member Alphons Kannanthanam into the Union Cabinet, top sources indicated that the former bureaucrat and ex-CPM legislator will be joining Team Modi. BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said he was unaware of such a development. “It is the prerogative of the Prime Minister.

Once the decision is taken, it will be duly informed,” he said. BJP national executive member and former state chief V Muraleedharan said Kannanthanam’s induction has given a strong political message to the people of Kerala and has demolished the Opposition’s argument that the BJP is anti-minority. “There is a major political message associated with this. The Christian community in Kerala which constitutes around 20 per cent of the population is now being represented in the Union Ministry.

This would also serve to erase the general misconception that the minorities have a lack of confidence in the BJP,” he said. Meanwhile, sources in the central BJP leadership have confirmed that Kannantham has received the invite from the Prime Minister to join his team.

Bureaucrat-turned politician Alphons Kannanthanam is a former IAS officer of the 1979 batch, Kerala cadre. He is also a practising advocate. He became famous as Delhi’s Demolition Man when he was the Commissioner of the Delhi Development Authority, having cleared DDA areas of encroachment removing around 15,000 illegal buildings. This got him listed in Time Magazine’s list of 100 Young Global Leaders in 1994.

Born in a non-electrified Manimala village in Kottayam district to a World War II veteran, Kannanthanam pioneered the literacy movement in India as District Collector of Kottayam by making it the first 100 pc literate town in India in 1989. He also set up Janshakti, an NGO in 1994, to get citizens to believe in their ability to make government accountable to people. He retired from the IAS to get elected as an Independent Member of the Legislative Assembly from Kanjirappally from 2006 to 2011. Kannanthanam, who is a member of the committee to prepare the final draft of the National Education Policy 2017, has authored a bestseller ‘Making A Difference.’