PATHANAMTHITTA : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the state government was planning to come out with a piece of legislation to curb river pollution. Inaugurating the second phase of Varattar rejuvenation programme at Puthukulangara in Eraviperoor panchayat, the Chief Minister said the rivers in the state were under the threat of severe pollution, especially by the dumping of waste. The law would have a clause to punish those found guilty of causing river pollution, he said. He also complemented the whole-hearted participation of the public in the rejuvenation project that led to the river getting a lease of life.



The successful launch of rejuvenation of Varattar, under the auspicious of Haritha Keralam Mission and various other government departments, with people’s support within a period of three months, would be a model not only for the state but also for the country, he said. The public should also take interest in the preservation of the river and guard against pollution,” he said.



The Chief Minister called upon the public to protect and preserve watersheds, ponds and wells as part of maintaining the groundwater level. He cautioned the public against the alarming dip in groundwater level in the state, though the state received moderate rainfall in comparison to other states.

Hence, the public should harvest rainwater in the larger interest of the state, he said.



For the protection and preservation of groundwater level, the Haritha Keralam Mission has so far restored 3,885 ponds and dug up 2,647 new ones, restored 1,451 canals and constructed 3,931 public wells. Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas presided over the function. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurian delivered the keynote address. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac released the special publication on the Varattar rejuvenation project. Thomas Isaac said the government had raised special grant for palliyodams to `10 lakh from `5 lakh last year.



For the first time in the history, the government also sanctioned `25,000 to each palliyodams as maintenance allowance, the minister said.Anto Antony MP and Water Resources Secretary Tinku Biswal offered felicitations. Veena George MLA welcomed the gathering. K K Ramachandran Nair MLA presented the report on Varattar rejuvenation project on people’s participation.

Forest Minister K Raju planted tree saplings on the side of the pathway to be built on the side of Varattar.