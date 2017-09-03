IDUKKI: With the belated south-west monsoon gaining strength in Idukki, the high range areas have come under the threat of landslides and landslips. After Friday night’s landslides in Kamakshi panchayat near Kattappana, heavy downpour was witnessed on Saturday night, creating serious concerns among the villagers.Devassy alias Koch, 65, of Varikkamakkal house, died in a landslide reported at Ambalamedu in Kamakshi panchayat on Friday night. According to reports, the landslide occurred while Devassy and his family members were returning home from the church.

He slipped down hitting his head on a rock while trying to escape from the heavy flow of water. Though he was rushed to a hospital nearby, his life could not be saved. Devassy’s funeral will be held at St Antony’s church at 2 pm on Sunday.After landslides caused inundation in Thankamani, the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel had relocated several people from the low-lying areas of Parathode and Thankamani. The people living on the banks of rivers and rivulets in the region have also been shifted to safer places following the threat of flash floods.