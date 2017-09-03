KOCHI: A key accused in the sensational Nedumabssery fake Indian currency note (FICN) seizure case, involving Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Aftab Bhatki, has allegedly gone underground after being released on bail. The NIA probing the case suspect the accused, Mohammed Haneefa, 48 of Perinjanam, Thrissur, has left the country.The incident came to light two weeks ago when the NIA court summoned all the accused in the case for framing charges to commence trial. “Mohammed Haneefa did not appear before the court and he is suspected to have left for Sharjah using a fake passport. Efforts are on to trace the accused and bring him back,” an NIA officer said.

Based on the information that Haneefa has gone into hiding, the NIA court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant (NBW) against him. The court has summoned the sureties who facilitated his release on bail. “The court has ordered to arrest and produce the accused before September 18. The NIA is also verifying the details of the passport used by the accused to leave the country,” the officer said.



Haneefa was the second accused in the case related to the smuggling of FICN through Nedumbassery on January 26, 2013. The other accused in the case are Abid Chullikulavan of Neelanchery; Abdul Salam alias Podi Salam of Wandoor; Antony Das of Valaparai, and Mumbai-native Aftab Batki, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, who is suspected to be hiding in Pakistan. As many as 1,950 pieces of counterfeit notes in the denomination of Rs 500 were recovered from Abid.

The Crime Branch, which conducted the initial probe, arrested Haneefa from Coimbatore airport while he arrived there in October 2013. While staying in Dubai, Mohammed Haneefa received the FICN from Aftab Batki. Haneefa allegedly arranged Abid to smuggle the notes to Kerala. All the accused, except Batki, has been arrested in the case.