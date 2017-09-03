THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The effective intervention by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in the case involving a Malayali Dalit student of University of Coimbra in Portugal who was stranded in the EU country with a termination letter from the varsity for non-payment of fee even after an extended deadline has finally brought the beleaguered succour. After Chennithala took up the issue the state government finally initiated measures to ensure Rima Rajan, pursuing the M Sc Management course at the Coimbra varsity, received the scholarship for which she is eligible.

Chennithala wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan the other day, citing the plight of the meritorious student who had applied for the scholarship one and half years ago but was struggling with red-tapism in the SC-ST Department. It said her parents had nowhere to turn to since they had exhausted all avenues of help.

The letter also drew the Chief Minister’s attention to Rima’s sterling academic performance which resulted in the Coimbra varsity authorities extending the last date of payment of fee several times. Panic-stricken parents of Rima from Kodakara in Thrissur as well as Rima had contacted Chennithala the other day. He assured them of all help and spoke to SC-ST Welfare Minister A K Balan who saw to it all hitches in clearing the file related to the scholarship were cleared. Philanthropists from within the state and outside also contacted Chennithala and offered their support .

Though Chennithala ensured Balan was kept in the loop throughout, the latter said it is the government’s duty to provide the scholarship. Besides, Balan informed Chennithala of the decision to release `five lakh towards the scholarship amount immediately and to inform the Coimbra University the government will release more funds if needed.