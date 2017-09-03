KOZHIKODE: While the rape of a Dalit girl put the spotlight on the plight of women in the community, the police team investigating the sexual exploitation of two minor Dalit girls at Sivagiri near Kurikathoor in December 2016 got evidence of the involvement of more persons in the case. The police have already arrested ten persons. “We suspect more persons are involved in the case. A detailed probe is on”, said Balussery Circle Inspector K Sushir.

The case was registered at Kunnamangalam police station in December 2016 on a complaint filed by the elder girl. An investigation revealed more people were involved in the case. Separate cases were registered at Medical college police station under city police limits and Kakkur and Thamarassery stations under rural police limits after the girls submitted a detailed complaint. The girls, aged 17 and 14, were allegedly raped by their father, relatives and several other persons at various locations for the past one year.