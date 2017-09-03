SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here was opened on Saturday for the four-day Onam festival celebrations, including Onasadya offerings to devotees. Melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri opened the sreekovil at 5 pm in the presence of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru. Onasadya offering As part of the Onam festival, Onasadya will be offered to the devotees on all the four days, beginning on September 3. The thantri will light the traditional lamp, marking the beginning of the Onasadya offering in the presence of the melsanthi at 10.30 am on Sunday.

After lighting the lamp, the thantri will place the Onasadya dishes, including sweets, on a plantain leaf in the name of the Lord. On conclusion of the ceremony, the devotees will be served the feast. The Onasadya offerings to the devotees will continue till September 6. Kalabhabhishekam and sahasrakalasam will be performed at the temple on the festival days.

In connection with kalabhabhishekam on September 4, the thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja in the presence of the melsanthi at the mandapam at 10.30 am. The ritual will conclude with kalabhabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulating the sreekovil. The temple will be closed at 10 pm on September 6.