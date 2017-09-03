KOCHI: The Supreme Court has initiated in-house inquiry on a complaint filed by Mavelikkara Circle Inspector against Justice P D Rajan, judge of the Kerala High Court, for abusing and threatening him over a case involving the judge’s close relatives. It is learnt a three-member committee has been formed by the Supreme Court to probe the matter.

Circle Inspector P Sreekumar had filed a complaint before the Chief Justice of India and Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court alleging harassment and mental torture by the judge at his chamber in November 2016. The judge summoned the CI and demanded him to remove the name of his relatives from the accused list in a criminal case. The judge showered abuses on me and even attempted to slap me, the complaint stated.