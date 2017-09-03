KOZHIKODE: An 18-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by three men, who also videographed the act. According to the police the three men, including the girl’s lover, made her drink liquor, raped her after she swooned and videographed the act. The incident occurred around 2 pm on August 31. The police arrested the three persons identified as T P Jithin (23), Thazhathae Padinjathu, Kunnamangalam, K T Adarsh (22), Kattil Thodiyil, Kunnamangalam and T P Sumeesh (36), Uma Nilayam, Puthiyappa. Adarsh and Sumeesh are married.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prithvirajan E P said the incident occurred at Sumeesh’s house at Pallikandi. “The girl was brought to the house by her lover. They knew each other for the last few years. The trio force-fed liquor and raped her. In her statement, she submitted all the three had assaulted her,” he said.It was local residents who alerted the police after they spotted Jithin trying to take the girl on a bike by tying her to him with a shawl On information, Vellayil police rushed to the spot and and took the duo into custody. On interrogation, Jithin revealed the incident.

The mobile phones of the accused were seized and sent for forensic examination. The victim was subjected to medical examination. She also identified the culprits in an identification parade conducted by the police. The girl was handed over to her family. The accused were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.