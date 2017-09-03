KOCHI: The Railway Police on Saturday arrested two Tamil Nadu natives for smuggling rare species of parakeets. The arrested are Meena, 50, and Dandapani, 40, both natives of Erode in Tamil Nadu. The RPF officers found the duo transporting the birds - cross-winged parakeets - in four cages on board Yaswanthpur-Kochiveli Express. They were arrested when the train reached the Ernakulam North railway station in the morning. The accused and the seized birds were handed over to the Kodnadu forest range office for a detailed investigation. The duo has been booked under schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.