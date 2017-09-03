THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Vigilance Court on Saturday dismissed the petition pertaining to the allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on giving newspaper advertisement detailing the government’s efforts to bring justice to the deceased engineering student Jishnu Pranoy’s family. Vigilance Judge D Ajithkumar dismissed the petition filed by social activist Payichira Navas citing there were many technical glitches in the petition and it lacked evidence to prove that Pinarayi Vijayan had direct involvement in the case as he is a prime respondent in the case.

The Judge said the complaint did not mention the ‘corruption’ committed by the Chief Minister in this regard and also the persons who benefited by the advertisement. Navas filed the petition on June 5 and the case was postponed to Saturday for hearing. The advertisement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department titled “Jishnu case, what’s the campaign?

What’s the truth?” alleged a false campaign was being propagated on the police action on Jishnu’s mother Mahija. The 14-point advertisement claimed the police and the government were doing their best to book the absconding accused. The advertisement had said there was a campaign that Mahija was dragged on the road. Also, none of the family members were arrested in connection with the incident, it said. “Jishnu’s mother and five others were given permission to meet the state police chief.

But their request to take some persons, who were not connected with the case, along with them was turned down. Also, another gang intruded into the place resulting in a clash,” claimed the government in the advertisement. The advertisement had invited widespread criticism from several quarters and Mahija, mother of Jishnu Pranoy, had said she was sad over the government’s justification of police action.