THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What better choice than the ‘Demolition Man’ to flatten the inflated egos of state BJP leaders, hell-bent on furthering factional agenda even at the cost of their party’s fortunes! And for the man himself, destiny smiles again, or he chose the moment for destiny, as he would have put it. From the moment signals started beaming from the national capital about a cabinet reshuffle, rumour mills started humming possible entrants from Kerala.

Alphons Kannanthanam was nowhere in the ‘list of probables’ which had BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan and actor Suresh Gopi MP in the lead. As usual, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah had other ideas. That it came as a surprise to the state leadership is an understatement. Though the state has no representation in the Parliament, save a nominated super star, there was no dearth of complaints about the state being denied a berth in the Union Cabinet. And when it came, it came as a shock, especially to the veterans of the state unit. Shock, probably was limited to the leaders as it was too much to expect to be rewarded for factionalism and scams.

AT a time when the national president was exhorting the state leadership to raise the bar and work hard towards reaping rich results in the 2019 elections, they were fighting with one another even at the cost of tarnishing the party’s image. Yes, being from the Christian community might have worked in Kannanthanam’s favour, with the BJP looking for a trump card to cross the last hurdle. However, it would be grossly unfair to reduce his selection to a mere community quota, for his achievements are on public domain.

Be it leading the nation’s first comprehensive literacy drive or driving the encroachers out of the national capital – demolishing 14,310 illegal buildings and reclaiming land worth Rs 10,000 crore in the process, his administrative acumen has been proven beyond doubt. His political acumen came to the fore when he chose to join the BJP when the party was nowhere near power. The Modi administration had offered a plum posting – of Chandigarh administrator in the rank of Lieutenant Governor – only to be shot down by then Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Kannanthanam carried on without complaints. He was silently doing the work assigned to him, even as party bigwigs in the state were busy playing one-upmanship. The reports and inputs he kept filing to the top leadership as a national executive member were treated with utmost respect. Even the reportedly unfavourable report on demonetisation worked in his favour for his frankness. With independent charge of Tourism ministry and additional responsibilities in the IT and Electronics ministries being offered to him, his home state would definitely be looking forward to significant deliveries.