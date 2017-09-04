KOCHI: AS the sole representative of Kerala in the Union Government, Alphons Kannanthanam’s induction is evidence of the BJP central leadership’s plans to make inroads into the state and reach out to the state’s Christian community. P C Thomas, former MP and leader of the Kerala Congress, a constituent of the NDA, said the induction of Kannanthanam will boost the prospects of the BJP and the NDA in Kerala.

“The appointment of Kannanthanam is a befitting reply to the propaganda that the BJP-led NDA is anti-minority. The Cabinet reshuffle is good for Kerala as it will definitely propel the NDA’s growth in the state,” he said. Shaji George, an office bearer of the Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council, also echoed the view the induction of Kannanthanam in the Union Government will resolve concerns about the BJP being against religious minorities.

“The appointment of a Christian minority minister in the Cabinet should have happened earlier. Though this comes a little bit late, we are happy,” he said. According to an NDA leader, the former bureaucrat’s connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administrative efficiency were instrumental in his being picked by the saffron party’s top brass. He quit the IAS while serving as the Land Revenue Commissioner and could have become chief secretary if he continued in that post. Or if he remained in the CPM-led Left front, he could have continued as MLA and become a minister. But his quitting all this showed his commitment to serve the people. He joined the BJP and projected Modi as the future leader of the country, the NDA leader said. Just as the announcement of the Union ministerial berth, Kannanthanam’s entry into politics in 2006 too came as a surprise.

He had resigned as Land Revenue Commissioner of Kerala to contest as LDFsupported independent candidate from the Kanjirappally Assembly constituency which was considered a strong UDF bastion represented by veteran leader George J Mathew. However, he managed to win by a margin of 10,737 votes, defeating Congress leader Joseph Vazhackan. Interestingly, the win came just 32 days after he quit the service.

Another shocker came when he resigned his Assembly seat before completing his five-year term as legislator on March 24, 2011, to join the BJP in the presence of party president Nitin Gadkari a couple of hours later. Kannanthanam is a member of the BJP’s national executive committee and was appointed member of committee constituted by the Union Government in June to prepare the final draft of the National Education Policy. He won the best MLA award in Kerala in 2009.