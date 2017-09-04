THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), a crucial body implementing the government’s higher education policy, will soon have no representation in the syndicates of state universities. The fallout: Policies adopted by the varsities may not be in tune with that of the state government, experts point out. Recently, the Governor promulgated an Ordinance to amend the KSHEC Act, 2007.

The aim was to dissolve the existing council and amend the provisions of the act in tune with the Union Government’s Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) document. Curiously, the Ordinance deleted the provision to nominate the Executive Council Members of KSHEC to seven syndicates of universities in the state. Instead, they would be nominated to the academic councils of universities, which do not have a major role in shaping policy.

According to R Jayaprakash, former Member of the KSHEC Executive Council, the proposal to amend the KSHEC Act was ‘unscientific’. “The KSHEC has an important role to play in the policy making body of the universities. The role includes modifying the university statutes, suggesting starting of new colleges and courses, proposing guidelines for admissions of students and selection of teachers,” he said. “In order to perform these and other important duties assigned with the Council, nomination to the Syndicates concerned is a must,” said Jayaprakash.

According to experts, the structure of the university Syndicates will change. This will require amendments to the University Acts concerned. Amendment are also required to facilitate the fresh nominations to the Academic Council.

Other Flaws

The Kerala State Assessment and Accreditation Council (KSAAC) is an ambitious state project to improve the quality of higher education in the state. Since KSAAC has been registered under the Charitable Societies Act of 1955, it does not have legal validity. According to academics, amending the relevant provision of the KSHEC Act was required to get legal sanctity to KSAAC. However, such a proposal was not included in the Ordinance.

Council Disbanded

The Governing Council of the KSHEC was fully re-constituted incorporating the existing members in 2014. The normal term of the Governing Council is four years. It means the term of office of the council expires only in November, 2018. After the LDF Government came to power, the council was not convened. Through the latest Ordinance, the existing council was dissolved to facilitate appointment of academics close to the ruling dispensation.