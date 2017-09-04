KANJIRAPPALLY: Media across the country have been using his nickname ‘Demolition Man’ without fail while running stories on Alphons Kannanthanam after him being named a member of Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, but the people of his erstwhile constituency Kanjirappally love to remember him as a creator.

Six years have passed since Kannanthanam quit his MLA post, but the people here are still proud to have elected him, with his construction of the 42,000 square feet civil station in quick time being the most tangible evidence of his efficient reign. “Kannanthanam placed a board to mark the 730-day countdown,” said Joby K Jose, manager of a hotel close to the civil station.

Joby added, “During the days of construction, he used to come to the site even before the workers. And a building which remained as a dream for almost four decades since the idea was first mooted became a reality in just 443 days. Kannanthanam’s sense of urgency was yet again discernible when he renovated a bridge on a busy Pala-Kanjirappally route in 50 days.

“His major quality was the ability to merge into a group, irrespective of the status of its members. He could make his constituency one of the first fully-electrified ones in the state despite the fact that it had many areas in high altitude,” said a leader belonging to the LDF. Kannanthanam’s receptiveness and forthrightness helped him calmly sort out issues. The Kanjirappally town used to stink after illegal fish vendors polluted its roads and drains.

Though he conveyed the situation to the office-bearers of the CPM-ruled Panchayat, they expressed their helplessness pointing out the vendors belonged to lower strata of society. “He took the initiative and spoke to all vendors, and briefed them about the harmful effects of their practice. Soon all vacated their places. Then he told authorities to issue a stopmemo. Thus the issue was settled in a couple of hours,” said another CPM leader, who was close to Kannanthanam. But he did not always remain calm, especially when he saw someone tried to take law into his own hands.