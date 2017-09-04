THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) led by the INTUC in the KSRTC, is organising a state-wide ‘hunger strike’ of employees aligned with the organisation on Thiruvonam day. TDF state president Thampanoor Ravi said the strike on such an auspicious day is intended to sensitise the public on the gross neglect and non-fulfillment of promises given to the KSRTC workers in the LDF Assembly poll manifesto.

KPCC president M M Hassan will inaugurate the hunger strike in front of the Secretariat at 10 am on Monday. The TDF workers will simultaneously take part in the hunger strike till 6 pm in front of the 102 offices of the corporation. Contrary to what was promised to bring in rosy days for the KSRTC during the Assembly poll eve, the LDF Government is simply doing everything opposite and cheating workers by not only going back from the word of absorbing pension liability but even defaulting the statutory pension payment for three months.

‘’If the debts of the KSRTC was Rs 1,600 crore during the UDF Government’s tenure, in 15 months after coming to power, the LDF Government had taken it forward to Rs 3,000 crore. Salary payment for regular staff has become tardy and DA has become arrears. With duty reforms, additional workload has mounted on employees. The weekly off is turning alien for workers.

The minimum annual bonus of Rs 7,000 is being denied and so is the performance allowance which was in vogue for the past 25 years,’’ he said. The TDF is highlighting the ‘retaliatory measures’ invoked by the KSRTC management, the latest instance being the reckless transfers resorted to against workers who had gone on a day’s strike after giving the mandatory notice. “No other PSU in the country could give a picture of workers torture as in the KSRTC, under the reign of the LDF Government,’’ Thampanoor Ravi said.