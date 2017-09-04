THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AS her mother’s last rites were performed on Sunday, Aswathi probably went about her work with a broken heart thousands of miles away in Saudi Arabia, unable to catch a final glimpse of her dead mom. Chandralekha, 43, hailing from a poor family at Maithri Nagar near Kottarakkara railway station, died of respiratory ailments on Friday. Her older daughter Aswathi, 23, works as a domestic help in Dammam.

The native Saudi family which employs Aswathi denied her permission to attend the last rites of her mother. “She was wailing when she told us the employer rejected her repeated pleas. We too contacted them with the help of a translator, but to no avail,” said Aswathi’s stepfather Thampi. Malayali organisations in Saudi Arabia had intervened to try and bring Aswathi over and Thampi, a daily wager, said he decided to go ahead with the cremation when all hopes of her arrival vanished.

Chandralekha’s last rites were conducted at the Mulankadakam crematorium in Kollam on Sunday morning. Aswathi is Chandralekha’s daughter from her first marriage. Thampi is her second husband; the couple have a daughter, Sandra who is a Plus I student. Aswathi went to work in Dammam owing to the family’s dire financial state. “Her mother encouraged her to take the job. It’s heartbreaking she couldn’t see her mother one last time,” said Thampi.

He said while the family were unaware of whether Aswathi faced any problems at her workplace, they are now anxious for her safety. “She went abroad a year and a half back and had come home once. She hasn’t complained of any issues before, but the last time she called, the employer snatched her phone. They also refuse to pick up our calls,” he said.