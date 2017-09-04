THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the government spends crores of rupes for tribal welfare, a one-of-its-kind tribal cooperative in the transport sector is dying. Thanks to official apathy, 45 employees of the Priyadarshini Transport in Mananthavady, Wayanad, have been left to starve this Onam. They have been rendered jobless over the past two months after the society cut short operations owing to financial crisis.

Among the services which have been stopped are three local buses and two luxury bus services to Thiruvananthapuram. Started in 1985, the society has a fleet of eight buses which ran quite successfully until 2012. Now, it has a liability of over Rs 10 lakh.All the staff belong to various tribal communities like the Kurichya, Paniya and Adiya. Employees cite management lapses behind the loss.

The society’s 13-member director board has the District Collector as chairman and Mananthavady Sub collector as managing director. As the director board members are busy government officials, its day-to-day affairs are managed by a secretary appointed on contract basis every year. “The society lacks a proper management system,” Raj Kumar, a 34-year-old Kurichya youth working as a driver, told Express. “In case of the Thiruvananthapuram service, the society couldn’t set up a booking facility in the capital.” Vijayan, another driver, also stressed the need for professionally qualified personnel in the middle level to manage day-to-day affairs.

“Lack of experience and continuity of personnel in the secretary post is one big reason for the society’s loss,” he said. “Every year, we used to get an Onam bonus. Forget it, over the past two months we have been out of work and bereft of pay,” he said. The salary of the staff is much less compared to other cooperatives. Besides bata, the society pays Rs 210 for a driver, Rs 170 for a conductor and Rs 150 for a cleaner. Society chairman and Wayanad District Collector S Suhas said he has ordered a probe to find out the reasons behind the mounting loss. “The Finance Inspection Wing has been asked to conduct a probe. A committee headed by Mananthavady Sub collector has been formed to submit a report on ways to improve the society’s functioning,” he said.

