SABARIMALA: THE four-day Onasadya offerings, as part of the Onam celebrations, began at Lord Ayyappa temple here on Sunday. The ceremony in connection with the Onasadya began with lighting of the traditional lamp by thantri Mahesh Mohanaru in the presence of melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri at 11 am.

After the ceremony, the thantri offered Onasadya dishes, including sweets, on a plantain leaf kept in front of the lamp in the name of the Lord. The feast, which began at 11 am, continued till 2.30 pm. The feast offerings will continue till the conclusion of the Onam festival on Wednesday. Kalabhabhishekam, sahasrakalasam and laksharchana will be performed during the Onam festival days.

As part of kalabhabhishekam, thantri performed brahmakalasa pooja at mandapam of the temple in the presence of the melsanthi at 10.30 am. As part of the sahasrakalasam on Thiruvonam day on Monday, kalasapooja was performed under the leadership of the thantri at sopanam on Sunday afternoon. The ritual will conclude with kalasabhishekam on the idol of the Lord during uchcha pooja on Monday.