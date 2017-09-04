KOTTAYAM: Preparations are under way for the conduct of the 60th state school athletic meet at Pala in October. An organising committee for the smooth conduct of the meet at the newly constructed synthetic track stadium has been formed. Though a massive organising committee with K M Mani MLA as its chairman had been formulated, its functioning was disrupted owing to dispute over electing sub-committee conveners.

he conveners of each of the 19 sub-committees were representatives of various teachers’ organisations. Despite the meetings held in Pala and Thiruvananthapuram, the formulation process of sub-committees got delayed as various organisations claimed the post of conveners. Following this, the contentious food committee was given to the KSTA, the Left-allied teachers’ organisation.

The procedures in this regard was completed at the meeting of teachers’ organisations held under the aegis of Chacko Joseph, sports division head with the Education Department. All the sub-committees took over their respective responsibilities the other day. Under the leadership of reception committee chairman Jose K Mani MP, each of the sub-committees held special meetings at Pala and gave final touches to the programmes arranged for the successful conduct of the athletic meet. Pala municipal chairperson Leena Sunny, district panchayat vice-president Mary Sebastian and district panchayat