KOZHIKODE: Visit Kanakakkunnu Palace this Onam season and have a slice of the rich cultural heritage of Kerala. Inside the royal hall of the palace stands a huge mural of 215 sq ft majestically. The painting portrays the forgotten tale of Onam and Mahabali in a riot of hues, strokes, sketches and illustrations. Inspired by the floral decorations heralding Onam, this mural justifies its title ‘Ayiram Pookkalal Oru Mahabalikatha’.

“We wanted to depict the festive mood, the myths and the grandeur of Onam within a confined space. Since Onam is a festival that unites all Keralites, irrespective of religion, caste and creed, we decided to bring out a huge mural painting that captures the nostalgia and describes the folklore” said Mehrab Bachan, the art head of Guernice Art gallery, Bilathikulam and the brain Teaming up with a group of talented artists, Sumesh, Dileep, Shaju and Anoop, he managed to finish the seven metre long and five metre wide acrylic painting within 2 months.

The painting portrays an array of images including the myth of Mahabali and Vamana, gods and goddesses, Shukracharya trying to prevent Mahabali from letting Vamana inside palace and the symbols associated with Onam; farmers, women laying pookkalam, performing thiruvathirakali, children playing on swings, boat race, pulikali, and so on.

According to Bachan, it took his team a lot of research to choose the right images. “ We studied the tales and myths associated with Onam but did not want to explore it in depth. Every story has more than one version, so we chose to depict the colours and flavours of Onam.

The painting tries to convey the virtues of Kerala”, he said. What stands out in the picture is the way in which Mahabali is represented. “The demon-king is usually depicted as a huge, comical figure with a paunch. However, we have given him the body features of typical south Indian kings before the Aryan invasion.

In short, he looks handsome in the painting”, said Bachan. The painting was kept in Guernica Art gallery and later moved to Kanakakkunnu palace where it will be displayed until September 9. Bachan has also worked on several projects like a ‘Grazing chimera of Maroon’ , ‘Painting tribute to legendary cricketer- 200 not out’ etc.