PATHANAMTHITTA: Hundreads of devotees witnessed the ceremonial journey of ‘Thiruvonathoni’, the craft carrying ingredients for Thiruvonam feast of Aranmula Lord Parthasarathy on September 4, which set off journey from the Kattoor Sree Mahavishnu temple kadavu on the bank of the Pampa on Sunday afternoon.

Escorted by a dozen snake boats, including Kattoor, Cherukol, Keekozhoor, Melukara, Idapavoor, Idapavoor- Peroor, Ayroor and Kottathur, the Thiruvonathoni left the temple kadavu at 6 pm. Palliyoda Seva Sangham, in association with the temple advisory committees of various temples, made arrangements for the journey of the ‘Thiruvonathoni’.

Traditional receptions were accorded to the ‘Thiruvonathoni’ on the banks of the river during the 10-hour journey through the river. Devotees offered worship before the ‘Thiruvonathoni’ by lighting traditional lamps, camphor and offering ‘para’. On arrival at the temple kadavu of Aranmula Lord Parthasarathy at 4 am on September 4, the ‘Thiruvonathoni’ was given a traditional reception under the joint auspices of the temple devaswom authorities in association with the advisory committee of Aranmula temple.