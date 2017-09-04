KOTTAYAM: Keeping alive the tradions, Saumyavathi Thampuratti - a member of the erstwhile Cochin royal family - of Vayaskara Illam, was presented with the customary Uthrada Kizhi here on Tuesday. The Uthrada Kizhi is a token amount provided to the members of the erstwhile royal family on the occasion of the Uthradam day.

The Kizhi was handed over to Thampuratti by MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan in the presence of her husband A R Raja Raja Varma at a simple function held at the Illam. The tradition dates back to the pre-Independence period when the Maharaja of Kochi decided to present the women members of his family with a purse to purchase Onakkodi.

The distribution of the royal gift was scheduled for Uthradom. With the formation of the Travancore and Cochin states, the tradition was formalised as an endowment called Travancore- Cochin State Charities-Sree Rama Varma Endowment-Uthradom Payment and the responsibility was undertaken by the government. As per the practice being followed every year, the amount for the endowment is sanctioned from the Thrissur district treasury and will be brought to the Kottayam taluk office by a representative of the Thrissur Collector.

This amount will then be handed over by the Tahsildar concerned. However, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA has taken the responsibility of presenting the amount for a few years.