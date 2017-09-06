Actor Dileep stepped out of prison for the first time in nearly two months to perform the rituals on his father's death anniversary at his residence.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the prison as well as near his house to get a glimpse of the actor. Amidst tight security, Dileep was escorted from the prison to his residence located just over one kilometer from the Aluva sub-jail where he was lodged.

Dileep arrived at around 8 am at his residence where he was received by his wife Kavya Madhavan, daughter Meenakshi and other family members.

He was granted two hours permission (8 am to 10 am) by the Angamaly court to attend his father's remembrance day prayers.

After the rites were performed Dileep was escorted back to the prison at 10 am.