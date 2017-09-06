KOCHI: The CBI has sent Letter Rogatory (LR) to six countries as part of the probe into the smuggling of luxury cars allegedly by Alex C Joseph, a native of Tiruvalla, through various ports in the country between 1997 and 2000. The LR is a request issued by a court to another court abroad to retrieve information through the agencies there. In Alex C Joseph’s case, the CBI had obtained the LR from the CBI Court in Chennai. The letter has been issued to Japan, USA, Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands and UAE.

“The LR was sent a few months ago and a few countries have responded. However, the reply given by some countries was incomplete. So, we have resent the LR,” a CBI officer said.

While the CBI has sent LR to Japan, USA, Germany, UK and Netherlands to get information from car manufacturers, it was issued to the UAE to get details about the passport and stay of Alex in the country.

“To complete the investigation, we need to get information from the manufacturers about the cars smuggled. We also have to get details about Alex’s business in the UAE, for which an LR was issued to the respective country,” the officer said.

The CBI will chargesheet a number of Customs officers for allegedly aiding car smuggling activities allegedly by Alex through Kochi, Mumbai and Chennai ports. As many as six Customs officers at the Cochin Port have been found to be involved in the case.

The CBI has approached the government requesting prosecution sanction to chargesheet the officers. “However, the matter was taken up by the Central Vigilance Commission since the prosecution sanction was delayed,” the CBI officer said.

Though CBI has received information that more than 1,000 luxury cars were smuggled through these ports, the agency could recover only 36 cars till now. Only a few cars imported through Kochi port could be seized. Using the documents received from the ports, CBI would retrieve information from car manufacturers.

Till now, the CBI has filed chargesheet in three cases and yet to file the final report in eight more cases.

The CBI is also probing a case related to fake passports used by Alex. The DRI has also registered a case against him. According to CBI officials, Alex appears before the CBI office in Chennai every month as part of the bail condition imposed by the court.It is alleged Alex imported luxury cars through various ports in India using benamis working in West Asia.

