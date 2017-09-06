THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the prison authorities’ assurance to implement a centralised monitoring unit in all the prisons in the state view of reports that prisoners are using smart phones, the proposal remains a non-starter. Top prison officials pointed out that acute fund crunch had deterred the project. It is learnt the CCTV cameras in most of the jails have been defunct for the past three years. Though a sophisticated room with a monitor was opened, the networking devices remain non-operational, officials said.The centralised monitoring system was mooted two years ago by the then DGP (Prisons) Loknath Behera. However, nothing positive has turned out in this regard and the governments, both UDF and LDF are adopting a stepmotherly treatment to prisons, sources said.



In the fallout, the prisoners had started using smartphones with the help of some staff. The smartphones were used by the convicts of major cases, including the ones in T P Chandrasekharan murder case, who are serving life imprisonment. This was found out by present ADGP (Prisons) R Sreelekha following a surprise raid.

There were reports the convicts had emailed their accomplices via the mobile network to control their operations outside. Sreelekha also said she would put forth a proposal to the government to release funds for installing mobile phone jammers, though the one jammer at Kannur Central prison has been damaged. However, this promise was also not materialised so far.



In the initial proposal, a hi-end technology centralised system was proposed by setting up CCTV cameras at all prisons and the main monitoring system was to be set up at Prison headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. The prison staff were also to be given training to examine CCTV visuals and the surveillance cameras were to be installed at vantage points. Speaking to ‘Express’, Sreelekha admitted that many of the CCTVs in central jails were found to be damaged ever since she assumed office and the government has not yet released fund even after she approached them regularly.



“So far, we did not receive any positive reply from the government to repair the damaged cameras and the centralised system. Of course, there is fund crunch. But we take this as an emergency requirement and hence I had prioritised the need. The PWD is entrusted to maintain and install the system.



“However, they do not have the expertise. Moreover, the Annual Maintenance Contract for repairing the cameras has not been done for the past three years,” she said.The proposal also had said that the prison inmates would be permitted only to use the coin box to make phone calls instead of mobile phones.

While convicts would be allowed to make calls worth Rs 150 a month, undertrials would be permitted to make use of the facility up to Rs 100 a month. Besides, the prison staff from the rank of jailors to their superiors are only allowed to use mobile phones on the prison premises.

R Sreelekha, ADGP (Prisons)