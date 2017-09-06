Dhanya sanal new defence spokesperson
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dhanya Sanal K has assumed charge as spokesperson of the Defence Ministry in Thiruvananthapuram. She belongs to the 2012 batch of the Indian Information Service.
She was serving as Deputy Director, Publications Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Dhanya, who is married to Abhilash P R, hails from Manjeri.