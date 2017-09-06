ALAPUZHA: Mullackal Balakrishnan, the temple elephant that was rescued from a swamp after a herculean effort following his break for freedom on Tuesday, is recovering from the damage it suffered during a 16-hour ordeal.

Officials said there are no signs of any injury to Bala despite his struggle in the mire. “In most cases of elephants getting trapped in a swamp, they suffer internal injuries or break a rib, but Balakrishnan has shown no such symptoms,” officials said.

Mullackal Balakrishnan is now chained to a coconut palm in the village of Ananthankari and is recovering from the effects of two doses of tranquiliser administered to him while rescuers heaved him up from the mire Tuesday. The jumbo continues to be fractious, partly due to the ordeal and partly due to musth.

But it’s the local villagers who are now getting restless. They are questioning the authorities of the Devaswom Board why he was being kept in a thickly populated area.

“Sometimes the elephant is straining the chain and the coconut tree is bending. It is scary,” said a villager Sasikumar. “We fear the elephant may uproot the tree.”

A team of vets from the Devaswom Board visited the place Wednesday and examined the elephant. They said the jumbo would be shifted from there if it remains calm, said the Tahsildar of Cherthala, P M Muhammed Sherif.