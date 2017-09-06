ALAPPUZHA: A tusker that ran amok after jumping off a truck in which it was being ferried and got trapped in a marshy land at Thuravoor, near here, was rescued after a herculean effort that lasted 16 hours.

Mullackal Balakrishnan, owned by the Travancore Devaswom Board, was pulled out of a swamp in a joint effort by government agencies and over 30 mahouts who joined the rescue operations by 8 pm on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate M K Kabir said the joint efforts of government departments and mahouts became fruitful by 8 pm. “The land is swampy, locked with lagoons and bunds which delayed the rescue operations. The elephant was finally pulled out of the swamp using rope.



It was shifted to an isolated land near the spot. The elephant had gone weak with lack of proper food and the stress and strain of the accident. Veterinary doctors began administration of medicines immediately to help it regain its health,” he said.“The incident happened around 3.30 am on Tuesday when the driver of the lorry carrying the elephant, stopped the vehicle to have a cup of tea at Valamangalam on NH 66.



The elephant jumped out from the lorry after knocking down the barricade erected on the lorry and ran for more than 6 km and reached Ananthankari, a water-logged area and got trapped in the marshy land. The elephant destroyed an autorickshaw, an electric post and the compound walls of a few houses on the rampage,” said Kuthiatodu Circle Inspector of Police K Sajeev.



Around 30 mahouts from the Devaswom Board had joined the team to save the animal, the police said.

The elephant was taken to the Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthi temple for the Thiruvonam festival and was being ferried back when the incident occured, the police said. The elephant belongs to Alappuzha Mullackal Rajarajeswari temple under the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Jumbo turns violent

Alappuzha: The elephant which was saved from the marshy land went berserk again and destroyed a house. Veterinary doctors tranquillised it and chained it by 9 pm on Tuesday.

Hero of animal lovers

The pachyderm Mullackal Balakrishnan has a huge fan following and is a favourite of many temples. A Facebook page created in its name has over 3,600 followers. Its long, curved tusks, coupled with its height, add to its charm. Temples vie with each other to get the ‘dates’ of Mullackal Balakrishnan for their festivals. “The majestic look of the elephant attracts huge number of elephant lovers. So, temple authorities quote high rates for its booking in a parade. Mullackal Balakrishnan is one of the tallest tuskers of the Travancore Devaswom Board,” said Ratheesh, one such fan.