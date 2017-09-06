KOCHI: Suddenly, Kerala tourism industry has a spring in its steps.

Alphons Kannanthanam’s appointment as Union Minister of State with independent charge for Tourism is exactly what the doctor ordered for Kerala tourism, which is going through a lean patch due to various reasons. The icing on the cake is it is for the first time tourism, which contributes one-fifth of the state’s economy, is having a Keralite as union minister.A host of issues at the national level, including high Goods and Services Tax rate and fewer travellers due to slowdown in global economy, have badly affected tourism industry while there has also been a dying need to bring back responsible tourism as a strategic thrust.

For Kerala, which saw the exit of MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism, Kannanthanam’s entry into the Union Cabinet may be a golden opportunity to woo back this segment. The previous UDF government’s policy, which banned liquor in 3-star and 4-star hotels, triggered an exodus of sorts of MICE tourism to Rajasthan, Goa and Sri Lanka.



“I spoke to him over phone after he assumed charge, and asked for a convenient time to talk specific issues concerning tourism in Kerala. Yes, it’s a good news for us as we’re having a cabinet minister from Kerala for tourism for the first time. A dynamic person that he is, we can expect a professional approach to promotion and marketing of tourism in India,” said Kerala Tourism Department’s Principal Secretary V Venu.

Industry veteran and CGH Earth Group’s CEO Jose Dominic said, “He (Kannanthanam) is well informed, and comes with huge administrative experience. My sense is he’ll push for responsible tourism, which will immensely benefit our state. Kerala’s strategy is responsible tourism, which supports sustainability, environment and the community around it. This is likely to become a national priority.”

Kerala Travel Mart’s former chairman and Intersight Tours & Travels’ CMD Abraham George said the Kerala tourism industry was expecting a lot from the new minister not just because he was a from the state, but also because of his track record.



“We’ve huge expectations of Kannanthanam. He’s very aggressive and has a proven track record in various capacities. The Chief Minister’s (Pinarayi Vijayan) statement gives us a lot of hope,” said Abraham, who said it was now up to the state government to submit good projects to him for approval.

Venu said financial allocation by the Centre for tourism is what one should focus on.

“More than that, what we need is a focused strategy and marketing to woo tourists into the country,” he said.

