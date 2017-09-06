KOCHI: The 16-ordeal of temple elephant Mullackal Balakrishnan, trapped in a mire after jumping out of a truck and making a dash for freedom, once again showed up Kerala’s lack of preparedness in dealing with such situations.

Rescuers from multiple agencies and 30 mahouts struggled for 16 hours to heave the jumbo to safety with no more equipment than mere ropes. While they managed to lift Mullackal Balakrishnan out of the mire, it was not the first incident of the kind.

Only a month ago, a 30-year old elephant named Valiyapurakkal Dhruvan, which was tethered in a compound at Kurukkanpara near Kunnamulam in Thrissur, broke loose and fell into a well which had no retaining wall. Then too, attempts to lift the elephant from the well failed, and the poor beast breathed his last in the well.

According to V K Venkitachalam, secretary of the Heritage Animal Task Force, around six elephants have died in such tragical situation in Kerala since 1997.



In another incident in Ernakulam in February 2014, a 36-year-old-tusker named Ayyappan was trapped in a pool of slush in the Kumbalam lake in the commercial capital of Kerala. A 10-hour-long mission to rescue him proved futile.

Veterinary expert Dr P B Giridas said the Mullackal Balakrishnan incident once again underscores the need to frame a mechanism to face such eventualities. “I had given instructions to give bundles of coconut leaves to the elephant stuck in the mud so that it can use the bundle as a means to get out of the swamp. But my instructions went unheard and no expert was there to coordinate the rescue mission till evening,” he said.



The chances for the survival of the elephant are very bleak for the time being, he said. Though there were members of the elephant squad and mahouts, they are incapable of handling such a situation for which the expertise of trained hands is required, he said.

Venkitachalam said Mullackal Balakrishnan has no vision in one eye. Parading a vision-impaired elephant is a violation of the Kerala captive elephant rules. There is a standing circular by the state government directing elephant owners and festival organisers not to parade elephants with disabilities including those with impaired vision. But this elephant ran amok while it was being taken to another temple after a 10-day long festival at Thrikkakkara in Ernakulam, Venkitachalam said.