KOCHI: As mishaps continue to befall the gentle beasts, the state which tops the human development index on many fronts, fails miserably in saving its majestic jumbos from their age-old plight. The latest incident, in which elephant Mullackal Balakrishnan got stuck in mud at Valamangalam near Thuravoor in Alappuzha, has once again raised a question mark on the state’s preparedness in dealing with disasters of such magnitude.

Around a month ago, a 30-year-old elephant named Valiyapurakkal Dhruvan, tethered in a compound at Kurukkanpara, near Kunnamkulam in Thrissur, ran amok and fell into a well which had no retaining wall. Finally, it breathed its last inside the well after attempts to lift the jumbo from the well failed.

According to V K Venkitachalam, secretary of Heritage Animal Task Force, around six elephants had died in the state since 1997 after they were either trapped in swamp or fell into pit or well.

“In one such incident in Ernakulam in 2014, a 36-year-old-tusker named Ayyappan, which was trapped in a slushy area of Kumbalam Lake, met with a tragic end, proving futile a nearly 10-hour-long mission to rescue the jumbo. These incidents put light on the state’s ill-preparedness in tackling such mishaps,” he said. Veterinary expert Dr P B Giridas said the latest incident has once again underscored the need to frame or form a mechanism to face eventualities like this.

“I had given instructions to give bundles of coconut leaves to the elephant stuck in the mud as it can use the bundle as a means to get out of the swamp to some extent. But it went unheard and no expert was there to coordinate the rescue mission till evening,” he said.Though members of elephant squad and mahouts were present there, they were incapable of handling such a situation for which the expertise of trained hands is required, he said. He also called for disaster management mechanism to handle vulnerable situations like this in the state, which heavily depends upon elephants in the festival season.

Venkitachalam said the elephant that got trapped in the mud has no vision in one eye and parading a vision-impaired elephant is a violation of the Kerala captive elephant rules. Earlier, the state government had issued a circular directing the elephant owners and festival organisers in the state not to parade elephants with disabilities in public functions. But, this elephant ran amok while it was being taken to another temple after a 10-day long festival at Thrikkakkara, he said.