THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Activists and mediapersons staged protest programmes in the capital on Wednesday condemning the brutal killing of Bangaluru journalist Gauri Lankesh.

KUWJ and the Press Club took out a protest march in the capital. It was followed by a condolence meeting in the Press Club. Addressing the gathering, veteran journalist M G Radhakrishnan said people knew who all are celebrating the murder of Lankesh. “The state has joined hands with communal forces.

Lankesh has been resisting such forces for long. This can happen to any of us,” he said.



Senior journalist C Gouridasan Nair said fascism comes in subtle ways and even under the cover of darkness. “Happenings in the country are beyond the imagination of Keralites who have a safe situation owing to the progressive circumstances,” he said.He also drew attention to the death of Rasul, a 56-year-old writer in Nagercoil, recently.

Several activists and media persons attended the protest programme organised by the Network for Women in Media at Manaveeyam Veedhi in the evening. Senior journalist Geetha Nazeer said Lankesh was not ready to make compromises on the ideals for which she stood for.

“The fact she was killed for her stand is frightening,” she said.CDS faculty J Devika said there was undeclared emergency in the country. She asked Hindu fundamentalists to read Poonthanam to learn that death comes to all.