THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) has condemned the killing of senior woman journalist Gauri Lankesh. In a statement here, Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas, Secretary General, CBCI, said the CBCI strongly condemned the brutal murder. “We salute her for the courage with which she wrote, the conviction with which she lived her life and the boldness with which she fought the forces of evil, hatred and corruption.

Her murder follows other crimes of hatred of recent times - the murders of M M Kalburgi in Dharwad, thinker Govind Pansare in Kohlapur, thinker Narendra Dabholkar in Pune, the mob lynchings by Gau Rakshaks in the name of cow protection, political killings in Kerala and other hate crimes. The ideology of hatred cannot build a new India,” the statement said.



The CBCI has also appealed to all - cutting across political, social and religious spectrum - to shun the ideology of hatred. “Let our traditional values of peace, harmony, brotherhood and tolerance prevail at all cost. Let us isolate the forces of hatred and unite to build a free, democratic, secular and progressive India,” the statement said. It also said, the murder happened even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech said there was no place for violence in free India.

VS calls for nation-wide protest

T’Puram: CPM veteran and Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan has urged believers of secularist and democratic ideals to raise nation-wide protest against the brutal killing of Bengaluru journalist Gauri Lankesh. “Fascist forces always eliminate those do not accept them. Lankesh is the latest victim in a series of fascist murders committed with the help of adminstrative mechanisms. These fascist elements glorify Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi,” he said. Achuthanandan opined that all those who believe in democracy should put up resistance against the elimination system of fascists, he said.