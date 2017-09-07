THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State for Tourism, Electronics & IT Alphons Kannanthanam has assured Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan the Centre would work together with the state government to ensure development of the state. Kannanthanam’s assurance came during his meeting with Pinarayi at the Kerala House in New Delhi after assuming charge as junior minister in the Modi’s Cabinet.

After a lunch hosted by Pinarayi at the Kerala House, Kannanthanam said since he was a representative from Kerala, he would strive for the development of the state.

Despite their divergent political views, the warmth between the two leaders was quite evident at the luncheon meeting. Terming Kannanthanam as an excellent legislator, Pinarayi hoped he would be able to put in his best in Parliament too.Kannanthanam, on his part, acknowledged that it was Pinarayi Vijayan who had brought him to politics. He also remembered that when he was chosen as Minister, Pinarayi had made a Facebook post complimenting him. If the Centre and Kerala work together, many good things can be done, he said.