ALAPPUZHA: The Heritage Animal Task Force (HATF) has approached the Union Government against parading elephants in violation of the state and Centre’s norms. V K Venkitachalam, HATF secretary, lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF); Chief Secretary, Kerala and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), Chennai regarding the torture of elephant Mullackal Balakrishnan who fell into a swamp at Thuravoor here the other day after it ran amok.



“The elephant parade rules bar government departments and temple authorities from parading elephants which have health problems. Mullackal Balakrishnan had been blinded in one eye due to the torture inflicted by mahouts some years ago. “It was paraded for seven days at the Thrikkakara Vamana Moorthi temple without much rest and food. It resulted in the animal running amok,” he said. “The Wildlife Principal Conservator had issued a circular on February 9, 2016 expressly barring captive elephants suffering from physical problems, including blindness, from being paraded during festivals and public functions.



“The Kerala Captive Elephant (management and maintenance ) Rule 2012 includes a similar clause.

“But many elephant owners have been parading elephants in blatant violation of the rules resulting in the deaths of mahouts or devotees,” Venkitachalam said. Mullackal Balakrishnan had gored or trampled to death seven persons in the last 10 years and these kind of elephants should not be paraded, according to Venkitachalam.



“The elephant showed signs of going into musth prior to the incident and mahouts did not give it any food to suppress the inducement of musth. “As soon as the temple festival got over, the elephant was taken in a lorry which did not have the Forest Department’s authorisation to Alappuzha,” the petitioner said, adding, “the Travancore Devaswom Board(TDB) owned more than 29 elephants without the statutory ownership certificates”.

