KOCHI: Meetings and rallies were organised by political parties, cultural activists and journalists here in protest against the murder of veteran Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh. Artists protested in front of Durbar Hall by drawing pictures. Litterateur M K Sanu, CPM district secretary P Rajeev and Kerala Lalithakala Akademi chairman Sathyapal addressed the gathering.“People should join hands to ensure incidents akin to Gouri’s murder do not take place in the future,’’ said M K Sanu. CPM district secretary P Rajeev said attempts to suppress dissenting voice should be resisted. Njaralath Hari Govindan sang a protest song.

CPM: Sangh Parivar eliminates dissenting voices

The CPM organised a protest meeting at Vyttila as well as a rally which had participants gagging their mouth to register their protest at the attempt to silence voices of dissent. CPM district secretary P Rajeev said the Sangh Parivar was eliminating those who raised their voice against the ultra-Hindutva policy of the BJP-NDA Government. N Satheesh presided. CPM state committee member C M Dinesh Mani, area secretary K D Vincent and M V Thulasidas spoke.

Members of ‘The People Against Fascism’ organise a

protest meet in Kochi against the murder of Gauri

Lankesh on Wednesday | Melton Antony

NCP: Arrest culprits

NCP district block committee demanded the early arrest of killers of Gauri Lankesh. District block committee president V Ramkumar presided. District secretaries Murali Puthenveli, K K Jayaprakash, Iqbal Elamakkara, T P Murali, Binu, and Lawrence spoke.

Warning for future: AAP

"The murder of Gauri Lankesh signals a warning for the future. The murder of an intreprid journalist like Gouri who advocated freedom of the press and fought for the marginalised sections certainly does not bode well for the future. Fascists have always feared writers and thinkers.They think eliminating writers and thinkers will put an end to protests. To save the society everyone should rise up against fascism,’’ said the Aam Admi Party(AAP) state political committee. AAP state convener C R Neelakantan presided. Vinod Mekoth, Shoukath Ali Eroth, K S Padmakumar, Jaffer Atholi, Shabu Madathil, Karthikeyan Damodaran and V P Saidalavi spoke.

‘Continue fight against fascism’

The protest meeting organised by the Ernakulam Press Club was inaugurated by former MP Sebastian Paul. He said the fight against fascism should go on. Press Club president D Dileep presided. The journalists later took out a protest march.