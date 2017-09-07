THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The effective intervention by state-run Supplyco and Horticorp which went all-out in the efforts to supply provisions and vegetables at affordable rates ensured the skyrocketing prices did not dampen the Onam festivities of several lakh people in the state.Horticorp supplied a whopping 3,000 tonnes of vegetables through its outlets and special festival fairs. Of this, 485 tonnes comprised winter vegetables procured from Munnar, Kanthalloor and Vattavada. Forty per cent of the vegetables sold through Horticorp outlets had been procured from local farmers, Horticorp officers told Express.



“Around 1,200 tonnes of vegetables was procured from local farmers at prices which were 10 per cent higher than the prevailing market rates,” they said.In a bid to check price rise on the open market in the last days, the agency drastically reduced prices of five vegetables on Saturday and Sunday. The ‘discount over discount’ was offered at the behest of Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar. The selected vegetables were potato, which was sold at`15 a kg, cabbage, `15, carrot, `25, nendran banana,` 50, onion,` 25 and cabbage,`15.



“It was a challenge to maintain adequate stock after the special offer prices. Our team of officers directly purchased 60 tonnes of onion from Nashik in Maharashtra to cater to the demand during the last two days,” the officers said.The total business transacted by Horticorp during the festival season was over `11 crore, with Thiruvananthapuram topping the list recording sales in excess of `2.50 crore.



Supplyco which supplied a range of provisions and condiments to spice up the festival clocked record sales of over `30 crore. The agency had staged 190 fairs across the state, besides its ordinary outlets.

“Palakkad region with 53 fairs topped the list with a turnover of ` 6.20 crore. Thiruvananthapuram region with 29 fairs and `5.23 crore collection recorded maximum sales per outlet. The figures could vary slightly in the final tallying,” said Bijuraj, senior assistant, Supplyco.

