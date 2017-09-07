KATTAPPANA: It sounds straight out of a movie. A woman who spent nearly 90 minutes in a mobile morgue (freezer) and got an extension of life with the intervention of the police and local people died after spending nearly 12 hours in the ICU of a private hospital here on Wednesday. Rathinam, 51, a native of Vandanmedu, and wife of Munichaami of Puthuval Rathnavilasam, who had been ill for nearly three months, was kept in the mobile morgue at her home after some of her relatives thought she was dead, without any confirmation from doctors. However, she was shifted to the ICU of the hospital when some relatives found her breathing, after nearly one and a half hours. Local people informed the police and they shifted her to hospital even as her relatives were preparing for her cremation thinking she was dead.

Rathinam, a daily wage labourer, had been undergoing treatment for jaundice for the past three months. Her condition worsened further and she was admitted to a private medical college in Madurai three weeks ago. As she remained critical and her vital organs stopped functioning, doctors advised she would die as soon as they stop ventilator support. However, against medical advice, relatives took her to her native place as they wanted her to spend her final moments there. From the medical college in Madurai, they brought her home in an ambulance with ventilator support, around 3 am on Wednesday.

Everything, a mobile morgue and flex boards announcing her death, along with the preparations for cremation were ready when the ‘body’ reached home. However, some neighbours, who found her breathing, informed the Vandanmedu police station about it. Sub-Inspector KV Viswanathan sent a few police officers to her house. They found her alive and shifted her to a private hospital at Chettukuzhy, a nearby place. The doctor who examined her asked them to shift her to the private hospital at Kattappana around 7 am. “She was brought to the hospital around 7.45 am in a very weak condition,” said a spokesperson of the hospital. Though her relatives declined to accept the medical advice to shift her to the ICU of the Kattappana hospital, they had to agree as the police intervened.

Meanwhile, the District Collector discussed the matter with the doctors and directed a proper treatment. However, Rathinam breathed her last at 6.30 pm on Wednesday. “There is nothing suspicious about her death except the fact they did not seek medical advice before doing arrangements for the cremation,” said a hospital spokesperson.