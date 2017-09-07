KOZHIKODE: While Childline volunteers work really hard to expose the endless exploitation and atrocities against children, the organisation itself is in distress as the quality of service rendered by it has been hit owing to lack of basic infrastructure and poor salary. Sans any allowances and vehicle for daily movement, it is sheer missionary spirit that guides the youngsters to continue in the organisation. The district Childline team consists of 10 members, including two co-ordinators, six team members, one volunteer and a counsellor.



The workers on contract basis are paid `8,000 each and a volunteer gets `4,000 a month. Even a member who has served in the organisation for over 10 years draws a salary less than `10,000, which is quite unfair considering the workload, say the employees. According to available data, Childline Kozhikode unit has successfully intervened in over one lakh cases since its inception in March 2002. The unit intervened in 691 cases during April 2016- March 2017 period, which included 109 child abuse cases, 95 cases of emotional abuse and 30 child missing cases, among others.



The disproportionate ratio between the number of incidents and the availability of work force has remained a major hindrance all these years, says Childline sources. “With the limited number of staff, it’s a struggle to run the service 24x7 on a shift basis.The lack of adequate female employees is also causing major difficulties, especially in dealing with cases in which a girl child is the victim.

Although these issues were brought to the notice of the authorities concerned many times, the efforts turned futile,” said a Childline team member. Besides attending to calls, Childline workers take the risk of intervention and the challenge of outreach. “No government has taken steps to equip us with adequate resources. Difficulty owing to lack of vehicle is worst felt during night hours. We are thankful to the Police Department for the support and help extended to us, “ said a Childline member.

With an aim to reach out to children in need of care and protection, the Childline India Foundation in 1996 launched Childline 1098 service - the toll-free tele helpline for children in distress.Childline India Foundation (CIF) is the nodal agency of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development acting as the parent organisation for setting up, managing and monitoring the Childline 1098 service all over the country.Today Childline operates in 372 cities/ towns in the country.