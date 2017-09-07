ALAPPUZHA: Not sure when the next private bus is scheduled to come by your area? That anxiety could be a thing of the past with the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) digitising all details regarding private buses.While more than 16,000 private buses ply across the state connecting various destinations, there is hardly any system to know the time schedules or other details. The MVD has now undertaken the herculean task of digitising the details - including ownership, registration details and the timetable - of private buses.



“The aim of the department is to bring all details of the buses in a digitised format for helping the public and to make the department’s work more hassle-free,” Regional Transport Officer Aby John told Express. “Now there are no clear mechanisms to examine bus timings and other details. It creates problems while fixing a schedule for a new bus and also leads to violations of rules. Only the time sheet allotted by the department is proof of bus time schedules. Many bus owners tamper with their time sheets, and change the timing of buses for their convenience and for earning more money. With digitisation, we can easily track all vehicles.”



The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has been entrusted with the digitisation work. The project, originally scheduled to be finished by August, is now expected to be completed by the second week of September. “In the initial stage, the details of private buses will be uploaded in the RTA portal. In the next phase, the details of KSRTC buses will be registered on the site and their timings will be available on the department website. Passengers can have easy access to the site, and find buses on entering their destination online,” he said.



Sugathan, an activist from Alappuzha, said digitisation will be of great help to passengers. “There is no system to know the timings of buses; only the details of inter-state buses are available because they have online booking. Passengers contact the KSRTC office to know bus timings, but officers are reluctant to give the details. The new system will help inter-state and inter-district passengers, and people who are unfamiliar with a place.” An RTA officer said the department is planning to introduce various apps for the benefit of passengers that can be downloaded on mobiles or tablets.